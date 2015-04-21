April 21 Zenitel NV :

* Buys 100 percent of the shares of Nor-Electronics, company specializing in public announcement solutions for the Oil & Gas segment with its main focus on the Norwegian Continental shelf, located in Kristiansund, Norway

* Says Nor-Electronics has an annual turnover of about 3 million euros ($3.2 million) and a recurring EBITDA margin exceeding 10 percent

