BRIEF-Lrad reports Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million
* Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million, a 59% increase; q2 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Zenitel NV :
* Buys 100 percent of the shares of Nor-Electronics, company specializing in public announcement solutions for the Oil & Gas segment with its main focus on the Norwegian Continental shelf, located in Kristiansund, Norway
* Says Nor-Electronics has an annual turnover of about 3 million euros ($3.2 million) and a recurring EBITDA margin exceeding 10 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1OB0h2W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9335 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million, a 59% increase; q2 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow