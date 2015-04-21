BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 21 Pets At Home Group Plc :
* FY15 like-for-like revenue growth of 4.2 percent
* Underlying EBITDA for FY15 expected to be in line with market consensus
* Total revenue growth of 9.6 pct to 729.1 mln stg
* FY merchandise revenues up 8.3 pct to 666.1 mln stg
* Services revenues up 25.2 pct to 63.0 mln stg
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance