April 21 Sky Deutschland AG :

* Q3 revenues: 455 million euros ($486.67 million), up 35 million euros year on year

* Q3 EBITDA: 22 million euros, up 31 million euros year on year

* In Q3 number of direct subscribers increased by 103,000 (Q3 2013/14: 64,000), which is 61 pct above the previous year's period