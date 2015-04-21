BRIEF-Whitestone Reit reports Q1 FFO per share $0.23
* Qtrly ffo core was $10.2 million versus $9.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $0.34
April 21 Indus Holding Ag
* Ceo says talks over two or three possible acquisitions have advanced far
* Says is preparing for mdax ascension, conditions are in place now Further company coverage:
* Qtrly ffo core was $10.2 million versus $9.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $0.34
* Hercules announces special meeting of stockholders to approve an investment advisory agreement with Hamilton Advisers Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: