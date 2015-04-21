BRIEF-Stoneridge reports Q1 sales $204.3 million
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance
April 21 Henri Maire SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 7.5 million euros ($8.0 million) versus 8.0 million euros a year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance
* Says Michael Nofi has been appointed as co's chief financial officer, effective May 2 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qGr9tw) Further company coverage: