BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage enters into amended, restated master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Fonciere des Regions SA :
* On April 17 shareholders approved 150 million euro ($160.28 million) share repurchase program
* Maximum price per share 100 euros
* Program authorized until Oct. 17, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1En6kZi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S