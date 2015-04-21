BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage enters into amended, restated master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
April 21 LSR Group :
* Says sent batch of bricks to Finland in April and is planning to increase export volume
* Says the company is going to supply bricks to Baltic countries in nearest future
* Says total amount of export deliveries within first half of year is going to be about 10 million standard bricks Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S