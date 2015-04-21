BRIEF-Stoneridge reports Q1 sales $204.3 million
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance
April 21 Combined Motor Holdings Ltd
* Proposed share repurchase on a voluntary pro rata basis of 21 million shares of no par value in company at 11.83 rand each
* Co will make an offer to all shareholders to voluntarily submit for repurchase all or a portion of their shareholding
* Repurchase will be effected using group's existing cash resources
* Says Michael Nofi has been appointed as co's chief financial officer, effective May 2