BRIEF-Caci International sees 2017 earnings per share $6.25-$6.49
* Caci International Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.61
April 21 Aufeminin :
* Announces sale of its subsidiary Smart Adserver to private equity firm Cathay Capital
* Sale price is 37 million euros ($39.81 million)
* This sale is part of Aufeminin strategy to focus on its digital publishing activities and on reach-based marketing of its communities Source text: bit.ly/1bg0wU6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Caci International Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.61
* Tivo Corp - remains on track to achieve $100 million+ cost synergy target