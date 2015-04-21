April 21 Planet.Fr SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 1.6 million euros ($1.72 million) versus 1.4 million euros a year ago

* Expects a substantial increase in both sales and profitability as from the second half of 2016

* Confirms 2015 target of EBITDA of about 33 pct of revenue

