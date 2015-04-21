BRIEF-Lrad reports Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million
Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million, a 59% increase; q2 earnings per share $0.01
April 21 Altice SA :
* Says Israel ministry of communication has authorized network sharing agreement between Altice's subsidiary Hot Mobile Ltd and Partner Communication Ltd
* Partner communication ltd operates under the Orange brand
Partner communication ltd operates under the Orange brand
Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow