BRIEF-Ansys Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89
* Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow
April 21 Free2Move Holding AB :
* Q1 net sales 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($137,492) versus 1.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 2.9 million crowns versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7278 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow
* Insight Enterprises Inc reports record first quarter 2017 results and increases full year 2017 guidance