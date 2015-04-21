April 21 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* Pre-placement of 1,353,543 new shares successfully concluded

* Order book was over-subscribed at subscription and offer price

* Gross proceeds of 54.1 million euros ($57.71 million) raised in pre-placement

* Subscription and offer price of new shares determined at 40 euros per share

* Remaining up to 646,457 new shares of capital increase can be subscribed in subscription and offer period, which will commence on April 22 and is expected to end on May 6

* Assuming issue of all 2,000,000 new shares in course of offering, UBM would receive total net proceeds from this capital increase of about 76.3 million euros