April 21 SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* Expects to raise 2.5 million - 5.1 million Danish crowns ($357,869 - $730,052) in private placement

* Says subscription price is 0.18 crown per share and corresponds to average market price of SSBV-Rovsing share on Nasdaq OMX København over last five trading days

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9858 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)