April 21 Twintec AG :

* Board member Roger Kavena takes over majority stake in Twintec

* Roger Kavena buys through his company RMK Beteiligungen GmbH entire block of shares from previous majority shareholder Centre Lane Partners of 18.4 million shares, this corresponds to 53 percent of shares of Twintec

* RMK and Kavena family now hold together 70 percent stake in Twintec