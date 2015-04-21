BRIEF-Urogen Pharma says initial public offering of 4.47 mln common shares priced at $13 per share
* Says initial public offering of 4.47 million common shares priced at $13.00per share
April 21 Senzime publ AB :
* Senzime makes strategic acquisition - reaching new markets
* Says that it has acquired MD Biomedical AB, a company that developed and patented products for micro dialysis
* Acquisition is financed by newly issued shares in Senzime
* Says purchase price amounts to 200,000 newly issued Senzime shares (current market price) to be paid at time of acquisition and maximum of additional 200,000 new shares upon achievement of milestones
* Centric Health announces signing of new 5-year credit facilities for completion of debt refinancing plan