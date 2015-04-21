BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage enters into amended, restated master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Sattler & Partner AG :
* Launches share buy-back program
* To buy back up to 10 percent of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S