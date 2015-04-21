BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage enters into amended, restated master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Akcept Finance SA :
* Signs annex to factoring contract with a client raising factoring limit to 425,000 zlotys ($114,033) from 255,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7270 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S