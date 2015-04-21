BRIEF-Stoneridge reports Q1 sales $204.3 million
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance
April 21 Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.66 billion roubles ($30.98 million) versus 1.73 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 8.5 million roubles versus 8.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1HPqQ4v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.5800 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance
* Says Michael Nofi has been appointed as co's chief financial officer, effective May 2 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qGr9tw) Further company coverage: