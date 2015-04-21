April 21 Gazprombank :

* FY 2014 net loss 13.7 billion roubles ($255.82 million) versus profit of 33 billion roubles year ago

* Net interest margin as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 3.2 pct versus 3.2 pct as at Dec.31, 2013

* Tier I capital adequacy at Dec. 31, 2014 of 7.7 pct versus 9.9 pct at Dec. 31, 2013

* FY 2014 net interest income 96.62 billion roubles versus 84.72 billion roubles year ago

* Non-performing loans to gross loans to customers as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 1.1 pct versus 1 pct as at Dec.31, 2013

* Allowance for impairment to gross loans to customers as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 4.9 pct versus 3.2 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013

* FY 2014 fees and commissions income 22.51 billion roubles versus 18.59 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net loss was primarily driven by additional impairment charges on the loan portfolio and negative revaluation of fixed income securities Source texts: bit.ly/1HPrper , bit.ly/1yLijNS

($1 = 53.5525 roubles)