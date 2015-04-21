BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage enters into amended, restated master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
April 21 East Capital Explorer
* Says board of directors resolved to adopt a new dividend policy
* Says intends to pay an annual dividend that will be at least 50 percent of dividends received from its holdings, and targeted to steadily increase over time
* Says after consideration of the Company's balance sheet and investment opportunities, the Board may also consider redemption or share buyback programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on April 28, co through units, entered into second amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S