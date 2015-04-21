April 21 East Capital Explorer

* Says board of directors resolved to adopt a new dividend policy

* Says intends to pay an annual dividend that will be at least 50 percent of dividends received from its holdings, and targeted to steadily increase over time

* Says after consideration of the Company's balance sheet and investment opportunities, the Board may also consider redemption or share buyback programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)