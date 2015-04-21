BRIEF-Caci International sees 2017 earnings per share $6.25-$6.49
* Caci International Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.61
April 21 Trig Social Media Publ AB :
* Will convene extraordinary general meeting to appoint new auditor
* Per-Ake Bergstrands Revisionsbyra AB will be suggested as new audit firm after resignation of PWC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Caci International Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.61
* Tivo Corp - remains on track to achieve $100 million+ cost synergy target