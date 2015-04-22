April 22 VIB Vermoegen AG :
* FY total operating revenue rises by 7.3 pct to 70.5
million euros ($75.71 million)
* Given further new investments, FY consolidated revenue was
up by 7.6 pct to 69.9 million euros
* FY EBIT excluding valuation effects and extraordinary
items of 51.6 million euros, grew by 9.7 pct
* FY EBT up by 9.1 pct to 38.3 million euros
* Will propose to raise dividend per share by 6.7 pct from
0.45 euros per share to 0.48 euros per share
* FY 2015 forecast: total operating revenue of 74.0 million
euros - 77.0 million euros, EBIT of 53.5 million euros - 56.0
million euros and EBT of 33.0 million euros - 35.0 million euros
before valuation effects
($1 = 0.9312 euros)
