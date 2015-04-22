April 22 Mensch Und Maschine Software SE
:
* Q1 sales amounted to 42.80 million euros ($46.05 million)
(previous year: 37.72 million euros/+13.5 pct)
* Q1 group EBITDA came in at 3.85 million euros (previous
year: 3.20 million euros/+21 pct)
* Q1 net profit after minority shares increased to 1.57
million euros (previous year: 1.07 million euros /+47 pct)
* Confident that targets for fiscal year 2015 are achievable
* 2015 sales should clearly exceed 150 million euros, for
EBITDA a target range from 11 million euros to 12 million euros
was defined
* 2015 net profit/EPS are expected to be in same range as in
previous year
