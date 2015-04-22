April 22 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Stabilisation notice and exercise of over-allotment
option, total gross proceeds from IPO increase to 575 million
Norwegian crowns ($73.08 million)
* Stabilisation Manager exercised option to purchase from
company 2,343,750 new shares in company, equalling 15 pct of
aggregate number of new shares allocated in offering, at a price
per share of 32 crowns, which is equal to offer price in
offering
* Says 2,343,750 shares will be delivered to HealthCap VI
L.P. from whom same number of shares were borrowed in connection
with over-allotment and stabilisation activities in offering
($1 = 7.8680 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)