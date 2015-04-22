April 22 QPR Software Plc
* The city of helsinki has chosen QPR software to deliver
its process and enterprise architecture environment
* City of Helsinki decided to approve QPR software's offer
for delivering process and enterprise architecture tool as a
service
* Value of entire four year agreement period is 1.5 million
euros ($1.60 million), out of which share of revenue booked as
software rentals is over 75 percent
* Purchase agreement will be confirmed and signed between
parties later, not earlier than 21 days after all providers have
been notified of decision and appeal instructions
* Agreement period is four years
