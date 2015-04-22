April 22 AAK Publ Ab
* AAK Q1 operating profit 321 million sek versus mean
forecast 310 million sek in Reuters poll
* Volumes increased by 11 percent. Organic volume growth was
4 percent.
* "Based on AAK's customer value propositions for health and
reduced costs, and our customer product co-development and
solutions approach, we continue to remain prudently optimistic
about the future", says Arne Frank, CEO and
President, AAK Group.
(Reporting By Rebecka Roos)