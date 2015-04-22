April 22 Scania AB
* Says Per Hallberg to be appointed acting president and CEO
* Says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO has decided to
leave Scania
* "We respect Martin Lundstedt's decision to leave the
company and wish to thank him for his successful efforts to
further develop and strengthen Scania's strong market position
during his years as President and CEO," says Prof. Dr. Martin
Winterkorn, Chairman of the Scania Board of Directors.
(Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)