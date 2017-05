April 22 Aubay SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 68 million euros ($72.92 million), up 11.2 percent

* Sees FY 2015 yearly revenues of over 260 million euros

* Sees in FY 2015 current operating margin which is consistent on 2014 at 8.3 percent

* Sees in FY 2015 normative medium-term margin of between 9 percent and 10 percent

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)