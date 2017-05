April 22 Ipsos SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 379.6 million euros ($407.27 million), up 10.6 pct

* Says is forecasting modest growth this year (between 1 pct and 2 pct) for full year 2015

* Sees full year 2015 operating margin of 10 pct