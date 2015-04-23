April 23 Melexis NV :
* Sales for Q1 of 2015 were 94.4 million euros
* Euro/USD exchange rate evolution had positive impact of 10
pct compared to same quarter of last year
* Gross margin was 47.2 million euros, an increase of 34 pct
compared to same quarter of last year
* Operating result was 28.0 million euros, an increase of 50
pct compared to same quarter of previous year
* Net income was 27.1 million euros or 0.67 euros per share
* Expects sales in Q2 of 2015 to be around level of 100
million euros
* For FY 2015, expects sales growth to be between 20 pct and
25 pct, a gross profit margin above 47 pct and an operating
margin above 26 pct
