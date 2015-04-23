April 23 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Q1 revenue 411.3 million euros ($440.54 million) versus 399.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 17.3 million euros versus 18.2 million euros year ago

* Estimates its 2015 net sales to remain at 2014 level

* 2015 operating profit excluding non-recurring items is estimated to increase from 2014 level

($1 = 0.9336 euros)