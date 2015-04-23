BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Q1 revenue 411.3 million euros ($440.54 million) versus 399.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 17.3 million euros versus 18.2 million euros year ago
* Estimates its 2015 net sales to remain at 2014 level
* 2015 operating profit excluding non-recurring items is estimated to increase from 2014 level
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 280,184 LIRA ($78,141.45) VERSUS 1.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO