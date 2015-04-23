April 23 Transgene SA :

* Transgene presents new data with TG1050, an immunotherapy being developed to treat chronic hepatitis B, at the international liver congress 2015

* Data presented demonstrate antiviral potential of TG1050 in a persistent hepatitis B virus (HBV) in vivo model

* TG1050 was shown to significantly reduce circulating HBV DNA, to reduce circulating HBV surface antigen, and to trigger seroconversion to HBsAg (i.e., to develop anti-HBsAg antibodies)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)