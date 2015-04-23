BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on increase in shareholding
* Co was notified by controlling shareholder, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd that Fosun Group acquired additional A shares and H shares of co
April 23 Transgene SA :
* Transgene presents new data with TG1050, an immunotherapy being developed to treat chronic hepatitis B, at the international liver congress 2015
* Data presented demonstrate antiviral potential of TG1050 in a persistent hepatitis B virus (HBV) in vivo model
* TG1050 was shown to significantly reduce circulating HBV DNA, to reduce circulating HBV surface antigen, and to trigger seroconversion to HBsAg (i.e., to develop anti-HBsAg antibodies)
NAIROBI, May 9 The U.S. government has suspended $21 million in direct aid to Kenya's Ministry of Health amid concern over corruption, the embassy said on Tuesday, giving emphasis to an issue that is a growing liability for the government before August elections.