BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 (Reuters) -
* Cloetta Q1 net sales 1,313 million sek versus mean forecast 1,298 million in Reuters poll
* Cloetta Q1 operating profit 90 million sek versus mean forecast 92 million in Reuters poll
* Underlying EBIT was SEK 107 mln SEK (81)(forecast 98 Mln)
* Says the confectionery market showed positive development in all markets except the Netherlands. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rebecka Roos)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 280,184 LIRA ($78,141.45) VERSUS 1.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO