April 23 (Reuters) -

* Cloetta Q1 net sales 1,313 million sek versus mean forecast 1,298 million in Reuters poll

* Cloetta Q1 operating profit 90 million sek versus mean forecast 92 million in Reuters poll

* Underlying EBIT was SEK 107 mln SEK (81)(forecast 98 Mln)

* Says the confectionery market showed positive development in all markets except the Netherlands. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rebecka Roos)