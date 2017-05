April 22 Econocom Group SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 510 million euros ($547.03 million), up 13 pct

* Confirms full year 2015 targets: another year of organic growth in sales, an increase in its current operating income and net income per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)