MOVES-Russell Investments hires new UK consultant relations director
May 9 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Julian Brown as director of its UK consultant relations team.
April 23 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Meyer Burger announces settlement agreement with GT Advanced Technologies Inc.
* Under agreement, GTAT recognises validity of Meyer Burger's claim amounting to $34.8 million
* Tricon capital group inc says change to its incentive compensation plans in alignment with advisory firm recommendations