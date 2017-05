April 23 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :

* Q1 revenues climbed 5 pct year-on-year to 260 million Swiss francs ($268.07 million)

* Q1 operating profit rose 11 pct to 131 million Swiss francs

* Q1 assets under management increased by 2 pct to 88.1 billion Swiss francs

* Q1 net new money amounted to 2.2 billion Swiss francs

* Q1 net interest income down by 1 pct to 124 million Swiss francs

* Q1 net fee and commission income was stable at 88 million Swiss francs

Source text - bit.ly/1zOHASD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9699 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)