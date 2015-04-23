BRIEF-Alarko Holding Q1 net profit down at 17.1 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Kungsleden AB
* Q1 rental revenue fell by 7 per cent to sek 525 (567) million and operating net fell to sek 333 (366) million during.
* Profits from property management improved by 4 per cent and were SEK 175 (168) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* REG-GLOBAL BIOENERGIES, CLARIANT AND INEOS RECEIVE MAJOR EU FUNDING TO DEMONSTRATE THE PRODUCTION OF ISOBUTENE DERIVATIVES FROM STRAW.