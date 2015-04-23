April 23 Dassault Systemes SA :
* Reports Q1 total revenue of 651.5 million euros ($697.95
million), up 30 percent
* Confirms 2015 full year financial objectives
* Sees a FY 2015 of organic, double-digit new licenses
revenue growth
* Sees in FY 2015 improvement in underlying operating margin
of about 100 basis points
* Sees in FY 2015 non-IFRS operating margin of about 30
percent and earnings per share growth of about 15 percent to 17
percent
* Sees a Q2 2015 non-IFRS total revenue objective of about
665-675 million euros
* Recommends dividend per share equivalent to 0.43 euros per
share for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2014
