MOVES-Russell Investments hires new UK consultant relations director
May 9 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Julian Brown as director of its UK consultant relations team.
April 23 Evolva Holding SA :
* Completes transfer of EV-035 to Emergent BioSolutions, triggering a $4 million payment
* This does not change revenue guidance for 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Julian Brown as director of its UK consultant relations team.
* Tricon capital group inc says change to its incentive compensation plans in alignment with advisory firm recommendations