BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on increase in shareholding
* Co was notified by controlling shareholder, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd that Fosun Group acquired additional A shares and H shares of co
April 23 (Reuters) -
Novartis AG CEO says:
* On track for productivity gains of 3-4 percent of sales this year
* GSK oncology portfolio contributed less than $200 million in sales in Q1
* no change on Roche stake policy, happy to hold but time may come when that could change
* looking for bolt-on acquisitions with price of $2-5 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
NAIROBI, May 9 The U.S. government has suspended $21 million in direct aid to Kenya's Ministry of Health amid concern over corruption, the embassy said on Tuesday, giving emphasis to an issue that is a growing liability for the government before August elections.