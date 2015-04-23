April 23 (Reuters) -

Novartis AG CEO says:

* On track for productivity gains of 3-4 percent of sales this year

* GSK oncology portfolio contributed less than $200 million in sales in Q1

* no change on Roche stake policy, happy to hold but time may come when that could change

* looking for bolt-on acquisitions with price of $2-5 billion