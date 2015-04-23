BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on increase in shareholding
* Co was notified by controlling shareholder, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd that Fosun Group acquired additional A shares and H shares of co
April 23 Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :
* Announces pricing its 300 million euros ($321.42 million) new hybrid bond
* Says the issue was 2.5 times over-subscribed
* New issue will bring Eurofins` total hybrid capital to 600 million euros
* New series of bonds has a perpetual maturity, and is accounted for as 100 percent equity according to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)
* It is callable at par by Eurofins on 8th year (in April, 2023)
* New series of bonds will bear a fixed annual coupon of 4.875 percent for first 8 years
* BNP Paribas, HSBC and SG CIB acted as joint bookrunners for transaction
* Settlement date is on April 29, 2015, and first call date for instrument is on April 29, 2023
NAIROBI, May 9 The U.S. government has suspended $21 million in direct aid to Kenya's Ministry of Health amid concern over corruption, the embassy said on Tuesday, giving emphasis to an issue that is a growing liability for the government before August elections.