BRIEF-Alarko Holding Q1 net profit down at 17.1 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Alandsbanken Abp :
* Standard & Poor's raises credit rating on covered bonds issued by the Bank of Åland Plc to AAA with a stable outlook
* Says credit rating on covered bonds is being raised to AAA with a stable outlook, from earlier AA with a negative outlook
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* REG-GLOBAL BIOENERGIES, CLARIANT AND INEOS RECEIVE MAJOR EU FUNDING TO DEMONSTRATE THE PRODUCTION OF ISOBUTENE DERIVATIVES FROM STRAW.