STOCKHOLM, April 23 The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will not implement forced amortisation as planned in August as its lacks the legal grounds to do so, it said in a press release on Thursday.

"The FSA thinks a amortisation requirement needs to be implemented. At the same time the Swedish Administrative Court of Appeal in Jonkoping thinks the FSA lacks legal ground to decide on amortisation requirement," the FSA wrote.

The FSA planned to force borrowers to pay down the principal on their mortgages to decrease risks related to Sweden's red-hot property market. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)