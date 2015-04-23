April 23 Pace Plc :

* Says revenue will be stronger in H2 2015 than H1 2015, similar to 2014

* Says gross margins in period were ahead of Q1 2014 due to positive impact of improved revenue mix and on-going procurement benefits.

* Says agreement with Arris Group Inc regarding terms of a recommended cash and shares combination of Pace with Arris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: