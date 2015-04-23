BRIEF-Alarko Holding Q1 net profit down at 17.1 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Altran Technologies SA :
* Announces Dominique Cerutti was appointed chairman and CEO, effective July 29
* Dominique Cerutti was CEO and chairman of the managing board of Euronext before his appointment at Altran Technologies
* REG-GLOBAL BIOENERGIES, CLARIANT AND INEOS RECEIVE MAJOR EU FUNDING TO DEMONSTRATE THE PRODUCTION OF ISOBUTENE DERIVATIVES FROM STRAW.