BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on increase in shareholding
* Co was notified by controlling shareholder, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd that Fosun Group acquired additional A shares and H shares of co
April 23 Biosynex SA :
* FY net loss 1.39 million euros ($1.49 million) versus loss of 1.36 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 5.18 million euros versus 5.58 million euros year ago
* Considers tie up with Prodiag
* Confirms confidence to resume growth and significantly improve profitability in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1G9CMcP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9358 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 9 The U.S. government has suspended $21 million in direct aid to Kenya's Ministry of Health amid concern over corruption, the embassy said on Tuesday, giving emphasis to an issue that is a growing liability for the government before August elections.