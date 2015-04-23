BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Accell Group NV :
* FY net turnover 882.4 million euros ($943.37 million) versus 849.0 million euros ($907.67 million) previous year
* FY net profit 26.1 million euros versus 19.0 million euros previous year
* Expects to record a further increase in both turnover and result in 2015
* For the 2014 financial year, shareholders will be asked to approve a dividend of 0.61 euro per share (2013: 0.55 euro)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 280,184 LIRA ($78,141.45) VERSUS 1.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO