BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on increase in shareholding
* Co was notified by controlling shareholder, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd that Fosun Group acquired additional A shares and H shares of co
April 23 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Proposes to strengthen its capital structure by about 95 million euros ($101.48 million) through a directed issue of convertible notes and warrants and a US Public Offering
* Proposes US Public Offering to finance a Phase 3 trial of tozadenant in Parkinson's disease
* Maximum number of shares in company to be issued under convertible notes and warrants amounts to 562,000,000
* Intends to conduct a US IPO and listing on Nasdaq Global Market of American Depositary Receipts representing company's shares
* Maximum number of new shares in company to be issued in US IPO amounts to 530,000,000
NAIROBI, May 9 The U.S. government has suspended $21 million in direct aid to Kenya's Ministry of Health amid concern over corruption, the embassy said on Tuesday, giving emphasis to an issue that is a growing liability for the government before August elections.