BRIEF-Halk Bankasi Q1 net profit rises to 1.22 billion lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 680.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Charles Bralver as a non-executive director with effect from April 23 2015
* Shareholder Silver Point has nominated Charles Bralver whose appointment has been approved by bank's board and by bank's regulators. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 9 Natixis reported a 40 percent rise in net income for the first quarter on Tuesday, as trading activity at the French bank surged, echoing a similar performance among its peers.